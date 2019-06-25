S. Korea, Japan to Hold Director-Level Meeting on Recent Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

Working-level talks slated to be held this week between South Korea and Japan over Tokyo’s recent trade restrictions will be spearheaded by director-level officials.An official of Seoul’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy confirmed on Wednesday that the director-level meeting will be held Friday in Tokyo. Japan reportedly insisted it be a director meeting, not a director-general meeting, after Seoul called for talks over the matter.The South Korean side plans to hear out details of the Japanese government's measures and grounds for the move.It will be the first government-level contact between the two countries since Japan excluded South Korea from a list of countries that receive preferential treatment in exporting three high-tech components for semiconductors and displays on July first.