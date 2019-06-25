Coach Park Offered 3 More Years with Vietnamese National Football Team

Photo : YONHAP News

The Vietnam Football Federation(VFF) has reportedly offered another three-year contract to South Korean football coach Park Hang-seo.According to Vietnamese media outlets on Wednesday, VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Ahn talked with Park’s representative regarding a proposed three-year deal. The Vietnamese official said the agent responded positively and expected the deal will be renewed soon.The VFF is known to be promising more money and additional benefits to the 60-year-old coach.Park’s current three-year contract as head coach for the Vietnamese national team and the U-22 team is set to expire at the end of January in 2020.The VFF also reportedly suggested goals it expects Park to achieve, including winning the 2020 Suzuki Cup and the 2021 Southeast Asian Games and advancing to the finals of the Asian Cup in 2023. The former assistant coach for the South Korean national team led Vietnam to its first championship in 10 years at last year’s Suzuki Cup, while helping the Southeast Asian team advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in 2019 for the first time in 12 years.