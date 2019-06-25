Labor, Biz Present New Proposals for 2020 Minimum Wage, Narrow Gap

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor and business representatives have come up with new proposals while negotiating next year's minimum wage.The two sides presented new figures during the 11th general meeting of the Minimum Wage Commission held at the government complex in Sejong City on Wednesday.The labor side proposed the minimum wage be set at nine-thousand-570 won for a 14-point-six percent hike from this year’s level. Previously, they demanded the standard hourly wage be raised 19-point-eight percent to ten-thousand won.The business sector, which earlier proposed a four-point-two percent cut from this year’s level, said they will be satisfied with a two-percent cut to eight-thousand-158 won.Both sides under pressure to reach a compromise within days given the time needed to prepare for the scheduled announcement of the final plan by the Labor Ministry on August fifth.