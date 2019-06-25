Top Office Official Makes Unannounced Visit to US Amidst Seoul-Tokyo Trade Row

Photo : KBS News

A top South Korean presidential official made an unannounced visit to the United States on Wednesday amid escalating tensions between Seoul and Tokyo over Japanese trade restrictions.Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the president's National Security Office, told reporters at Dulles International Airport that he had "many issues" to discuss with officials at the White House and Congress.Asked if he plans to seek U.S. mediation to resolve the trade dispute between its two Asian allies, Kim said that issue will be discussed as well.With the U.S. and North Korea expected to resume denuclearization negotiations in the near future, the official said the matter will be discussed in meetings with his White House counterparts.Also arriving in Washington on Wednesday, the head of the Foreign Ministry's bilateral economic affairs bureau Kim Hee-sang said he will explain Seoul's view that Japan's actions are unfair in meetings with U.S. officials.He plans to hold talks on Thursday with Roland de Marcellus, acting deputy assistant secretary of state for international finance and development.