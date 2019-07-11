Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. on Wednesday discussed relations between Seoul and Tokyo in the midst of a trade row between the two Asian neighbors.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held discussions on Tuesday night over the phone.Kang expressed concerns that Japan's trade restrictions would not only damage South Korean businesses but could also negatively impact world trade by disrupting global supply.The minister said the move is undesirable for friendly and cooperative relations between Seoul and Tokyo as well as trilateral cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the U.S.Kang expressed hope that Tokyo will withdraw its export controls and that conditions will not worsen, adding Seoul plans to seek diplomatic resolutions of the issue through dialogue.The ministry said Pompeo expressed understanding regarding Kang's remarks and that the two officials agreed to continue cooperation to ensure close communication among the three countries through diplomatic channels.