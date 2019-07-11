PM: Gov't to Seek 120 Bln Won Package to Help Mitigate Damage Caused by Trade Row

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said on Wednesday that the government will seek parliamentary approval for at least 120 billion won in supplementary budget funds to cope with the impact of Japan's recent restrictions on exports of high-tech materials.During a parliamentary question and answer session, the prime minister said that the government plans to request the funds from the National Assembly in order to execute damage mitigation measures as quickly as possible.Lee said one of the reasons South Korean firms are so seriously affected by the trade row is due to excessive reliance on Japanese components and materials, adding that South Korea needs to diversify its import channels and improve self-reliance.He added that South Korean businesses have made progress towards securing materials affected by the export curbs.Lee also said he hopes the opposition is supportive of the government’s efforts to secure the extra funding, given the seriousness of the current situation.