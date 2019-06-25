Sources: UNC Seeks to Include Japan as Official Member

Photo : YONHAP News

The American-led United Nations Command(UNC) in South Korea is reportedly seeking to include Japan as an official member, a move that would invite Japanese military involvement in the event of an armed conflict on the Korean Peninsula.Multiple government sources in Seoul said on Thursday that the U.S. is actively seeking to expand the UNC's roles on the peninsula and that it hopes Japan will join 16 other countries that send human and physical assets to support South Korea’s national security.These so-called “sending states” include most of the countries that fought on South Korea’s behalf in the Korean War under the UN banner, including Australia, Canada and the U.K.The sources said that the UNC will not for the time being publicly announce the proposed participation of Japan given South Korean sentiments about its neighbor.The sources say contact has been made with Germany to gauge its interest in becoming a sending state as well.