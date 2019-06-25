USFK: N. Korean ICBM Capable of Striking Any Part of US Mainland

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Forces Korea said that North Korea's Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) is capable of striking any part of the continental United States.The USFK presented the assessment Thursday in a yearly publication titled "Strategic Digest," saying that the North has three types of ICBMs -- the Hwasong 13, 14 and 15 -- with estimated ranges of 55-hundred kilometers, ten-thousand-58 kilometers and 12-thousand-874 kilometers, respectively.The magazine said that although 2018 saw a welcomed respite from recurrent North Korean provocations in 2016 and 2017, the fundamental challenge to the South Korea-U.S. alliance remains unchanged in terms of the threat posed by North Korea.It added that while North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the dismantlement of a missile test site as well as the highly publicized destruction of the nuclear testing facility at Punggye-ri, much work remains to move toward the eventual goal of final, fully verified denuclearization.