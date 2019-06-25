Police Raid Incheon Waterworks HQ as Part of Water Crisis Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided Incheon city’s Waterworks Headquarters and a filtration plant as part of an ongoing probe into a massive water crisis that has plagued many parts of the city with discolored tap water since late May.The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency sent some 20 investigators to the two locations on Thursday to secure logbooks and surveillance footage.After analyzing the materials gathered from the raid, the police will decide whether or not to summon for questioning Incheon Mayor Park Nam-chun and the former head of the Waterworks Headquarters, identified only by his surname Kim.Last month, residents in Incheon filed a criminal complaint against the city’s mayor over the water crisis, urging the prosecution to probe Park on dereliction of duty and other charges.