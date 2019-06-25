S. Korean Lawmaker: Japan Smuggled out Strategic Materials to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean opposition lawmaker says Japan has been found to have smuggled out strategic materials, such as hydrogen fluoride, to North Korea.Citing data from the Center for Information on Security Trade Controls, an export security NGO in Japan, Ha Tae-keung of the Bareunmirae Party said in a news conference at the National Assembly on Thursday that more than 30 cases of such smuggling took place from 1996 to 2013.The lawmaker said some in Japan have claimed that South Korea could have smuggled hydrogen fluoride into North Korea, but that Japanese data suggest that it was actually through Japan that North Korea was able to obtain the chemical.The high-tech material may have been legally exchanged in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Japan was one of North Korea's largest trading partners, but hydrogen fluoride has been subject to UN Security Council sanctions since as early as 2006 due to its potential use in the production of nuclear weapons.Ha's claim comes after Japan placed export restrictions to South Korea on three high-tech materials: hydrogen fluoride, fluorinated polyimides and photoresists.The lawmaker urged Japan to immediately withdraw the restrictions, warning that Japan will face isolation in the international community if it continues.