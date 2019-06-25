Police Seek Arrest Warrant for Actor Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for South Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan, who is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and molesting another, both of whom are employees of his agency's outsourcing company.The Gyeonggi Gwangju Police Station on Thursday requested an arrest warrant for the 42-year-old actor on sexual assault charges, citing the victims' detailed testimonies and the circumstances surrounding his arrest without warrant late Tuesday.Kang was taken into police custody from his Gwangju residence at around 10:50 p.m. after one of the victims' friends alerted authorities with a text message from the victim claiming she had been drinking at Kang's house and was being held there.Kang and the two victims reportedly drank at the actor's house after having dinner and drinks with other employees of the agency. Kang is alleged to have sexually abused the women while they were sleeping in one of the rooms at his house.During police questioning, Kang reportedly claimed he couldn't remember anything except having drinks with the women and that he woke up to find himself in the same room as them.A court review of Kang's arrest warrant is expected on Friday.