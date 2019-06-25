LKP Rep. Choi Kyung-hwan Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News

Representative Choi Kyung-hwan of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party has been sentenced to five years in prison for receiving 100 million won in bribes from the National Intelligence Service(NIS).The Supreme Court issued the ruling for Choi on Thursday, upholding previous rulings which also fined him 150 million won and ordered to him to forfeit 100 million won.With that ruling, Choi lost his seat in parliament in line with the Civil Service Act. Under the act, a lawmaker is stripped of his or her seat in parliament if he or she is handed a sentence of over one million won in fines or a heavier punishment in a criminal case.Choi was indicted on the charge of receiving 100 million won in bribes from the NIS back in October 2014 when he concurrently served as deputy prime minister and finance minister.Prosecutors found that the NIS chief at the time solicited Choi to keep the spy agency's budget proposal for the following year intact.