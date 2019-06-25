Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 1.06%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 21-point-80 points, or one-point-06 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-80-point-58.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining ten-point-19 points, or one-point-53 percent, to close at 677-point-09.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened eight-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-173-point-five won.