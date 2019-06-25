Monsoon Rain in Gangwon Province to Continue Until Friday

Photo : KBS News

Monsoon rains are expected to continue through Friday morning in eastern parts of Gangwon Province, continuing a downpour that began Wednesday night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, as of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday between 171 and 234 millimeters of rain were recorded in various regions across the province.There were no reports of flooding in residential areas or landslides, but a man was rescued after he was marooned inside his vehicle.Authorities have blocked access to some of the region's most popular national parks under heavy rain advisories, and suspended operations of passenger ships in coastal areas.Advisories and warnings were issued for the northern and central mountainous regions, as well as the cities of Gangneung, Yangyang, Goseong and Sokcho.As much as 80 millimeters of additional rainfall are forecast for Gangwon Province's eastern regions until early Friday.