PM Denies Insinuations S. Korea Smuggled Strategic Items to the North

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Thursday denied allegations that circumstances exist in which strategic materials could make their way to North Korea through South Korea, as insinuated by Tokyo.During a parliamentary question and answer session, the prime minister was asked by Bareunmirae Party lawmaker Ha Tae-keung whether South Korea had ever illegally shipped hydrogen fluoride to North Korea.Lee said that all past instances of attempted smuggling by certain companies from South Korea were discovered and dealt with in accordance with UN sanctions.He said Japan's attempt to justify its economic retaliation against Seoul by even hinting at security concerns is dangerous behavior that can damage trilateral cooperation between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.Lee also said it's deplorable that Japan reportedly based its claim on dubious local media stories and politically motivated leaks.The prime minister lamented that anti-Korean sentiment in Japan was leading to anti-Japanese responses in Korea. He asked Japanese leaders to ensure things didn't get out of control, despite the temptation to do otherwise with elections approaching in Japan.