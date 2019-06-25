BTS Ties for 43rd on Forbes' 100 Highest Paid Entertainers List

Photo : YONHAP News

Forbes magazine says BTS is the world's highest-paid boy band and K-pop act.Forbes said on Wednesday that South Korean super group BTS made its debut tied at number 43 on its Celebrity 100 list of the world's highest-paid entertainers.It said the seven-member crew took home 57 million dollars in pretax income over the past year, tied with actors Bradley Cooper and Adam Sandler and singer Pink.BTS is the sole K-pop act and boy band on this year’s list.Forbes explained that a significant portion of the group’s earnings derive from its Love Yourself World Tour and its corresponding Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Stadium Tour.Forbes said the release of two concert films also boosted BTS’ cash flow.