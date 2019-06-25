Menu Content

BTS Ties for 43rd on Forbes' 100 Highest Paid Entertainers List

Write: 2019-07-11 17:04:43Update: 2019-07-11 18:25:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Forbes magazine says BTS is the world's highest-paid boy band and K-pop act. 

Forbes said on Wednesday that South Korean super group BTS made its debut tied at number 43 on its Celebrity 100 list of the world's highest-paid entertainers.

It said the seven-member crew took home 57 million dollars in pretax income over the past year, tied with actors Bradley Cooper and Adam Sandler and singer Pink.

BTS is the sole K-pop act and boy band on this year’s list.

Forbes explained that a significant portion of the group’s earnings derive from its Love Yourself World Tour and its corresponding Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Stadium Tour.

Forbes said the release of two concert films also boosted BTS’ cash flow.
