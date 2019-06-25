Politics UNC Found to Have Asked for Nonmember Germany's Presence Without Discussion with S. Korea

The UN Command(UNC) in South Korea was found to have pushed for the dispatch of a German military officer without consulting the South Korean government or military.



Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesman Roh Jae-chun said in a regular media briefing on Thursday that the South Korean authorities first became aware of the UNC's move during an assistant minister-level meeting between South Korea and Germany on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in early June.



During the meeting, a high-ranking official of the German Defense Ministry said the country would have no problem sending liaison officer to South Korea as requested.



The South Korean government later inquired with the German government on the matter and confirmed that the U.S. asked Germany to send an officer without asking for Seoul's opinion.



Roh said that as a directly involved party, Seoul strongly appealed that it cannot accept any measure taken without advance discussions with it or its consent. It was known that Germany had accepted the South Korean request and retracted the plan to send an officer.



The UNC, a command structure for multinational forces, was established in 1950 to support South Korea during the Korean War. Led by the U.S., it has 17 other members, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France and the U.K., but not Germany.