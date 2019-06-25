Culture Jeonju International Sori Festival to Kick off on Oct. 2

An annual music festival aimed at introducing Korea's music traditions will be held in the city of Jeonju in October.



The organizers of the Jeonju International Sori Festival unveiled details about this year’s event at a press conference on Thursday at the Sori Arts Center of Jeollabuk-do.



To be held for five days from October second, the festival will focus on religious music, wind instrument music and nongak, or music by traditional music performed by farmers. The organizers said they will also attempt a fusion of Eastern and Western music.



Around 130 performances are scheduled during the five-day festival.