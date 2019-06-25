'US Mulling Partial Sanctions Relief for Yongbyon's Closure, Complete Freeze'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States appears to be considering a 12 to 18 month suspension of some sanctions on North Korea in the event the regime agrees to a "full closure" of its main nuclear facility and freezes its WMD program.A source familiar with North Korea-related discussions in the Trump White House said Thursday that the administration is reviewing the option, under which Pyongyang will be released from U.S.-led UN sanctions on its coal and textile exports.The source says that, in return, the U.S. wants all structures at the Yongbyon complex dismantled and the production of nuclear fissile materials and warheads suspended.