Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US Discuss the Resumption of US-N. Korea Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States have discussed resuming and progressing working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon met with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun in Berlin on Thursday.The ministry said the two agreed to continue diplomatic efforts for the early resumption of working-level talks as agreed on by the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea late last month.It added the two envoys discussed ways to ensure that talks will translate into progress towards achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing a lasting peace.During their surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume negotiations after a months-long impasse following February’s no-deal summit in Hanoi.