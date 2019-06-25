Menu Content

S. Korea's Export, Import Prices Drop in June

Write: 2019-07-12 10:06:49Update: 2019-07-12 13:48:36

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw a drop in both export and import prices in June.

According to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Friday, the export price index stood at 100-point-95 last month, down two-point-one percent from a month earlier. It marks the first on-month drop in five months.
  
The decline was largely attributed to a point-six percent on-month drop in the won-dollar exchange rate. It fell to one-thousand-175-point-62 won on average in June.

The import price index came to 109-point-58, falling three-and-a-half percent from May, also marking the first on-month decline in five months.
