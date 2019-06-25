Major Labor Group Vows to Protest 2020 Minimum Wage Target

Photo : YONHAP News

One of Korea’s largest umbrella trade unions has vowed to contest next year’s minimum wage decision.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions said in a statement on Friday that the two-point-nine percent increase proposed by the Minimum Wage Commission earlier in the day lacks rationality and objectivity.The statement came shortly after the 27-member commission, comprised of labor and business representatives as well as government-picked policy experts, voted in favor of the increase following marathon negotiations that began Thursday.The adjustment would bring the hourly minimum wage to eight-thousand-590 won for next year.By law, once the commission approves a minimum wage target, the figure is presented to the labor minister for approval by August fifth.In the interim, those unsatisfied with the commission's vote can protest the decision with the labor minister, who may choose to request that the commission reconsider the minimum wage rate.