FM Kang Meets African Union Commission Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with African Union(AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat in Ethiopia on Thursday to discuss strengthening ties between South Korea and Africa.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Kang met Mahamat at AU headquarters in the capital city of Addis Ababa to discuss African state integration, trade and other related topics.The two signed a memorandum of understanding to promote youth exchanges between South Korea and Africa through programs like the ministry’s Korea-Africa Foundation.Kang also met the AU’s Peace and Security Commissioner Smail Chergui and Trade and Industry Commissioner Albert Muchanga.Kang is scheduled to depart on Friday for Ghana, the second stop of her six-day Africa tour.