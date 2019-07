Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says a small North Korean boat was discovered off South Korea's northeast coast at approximately 10:37 a.m. Friday.The JCS said the Coast Guard found the wooden boat drifting in waters some 30 meters out to sea. Authorities say no one was on board.The military says it doesn't believe the boat was engaged in any illicit activities given that it appeared to have taken on water.However, authorities were quick to add that further investigation is required.