Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.29%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained six-point-08 points, or point-29 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-86-point-66.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose four-point-08 points, or point-60 percent, to close at 681-point-17.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-179-point-two won.