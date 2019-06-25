Economy
KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.29%
Write: 2019-07-12 15:43:35 / Update: 2019-07-12 15:44:24
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained six-point-08 points, or point-29 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-86-point-66.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose four-point-08 points, or point-60 percent, to close at 681-point-17.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-179-point-two won.
Editor's Pick