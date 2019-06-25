S. Korean Ruling Party Widens Outreach Effort Amidst Trade Row

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is enhancing party-wide efforts to help the nation address Japan’s restricted exports of high-tech materials.Led by Chairperson Lee Hae-chan, the party's leadership on Friday visited a small manufacturer in the semiconductor industry located some 20 kilometers south of Seoul.In a meeting with the company, Lee said the current situation should serve as an opportunity to enhance the country’s self-reliance in certain areas and carry out industrial restructuring.Lee then promised that the party and the government will work together to secure a one-trillion won investment for related projects, 300 billion of which will come from an augmented supplementary budget bill pending in parliament.Representative Choo Mi-ae, who sits on a special party committee launched in response to Japan’s trade restrictions, held an emergency forum at the National Assembly on Friday and discussed possible countermeasures in various sectors.A total of 27 DP lawmakers also proposed a joint resolution that urges Japan to rescind the export controls and describes inconsistencies between the curbs and Tokyo’s calls for free trade.