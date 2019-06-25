PM Lee Vows Stern Measures over Navy False Confession Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said he was briefed Friday morning about a naval incident where an officer forced a subordinate to make a false confession.On July fourth, soldiers on guard duty found a suspicious individual inside the Navy's Second Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. The person ran away and a manhunt failed to locate him. But later, one of the soldiers stationed at the base confessed it was him, which later turned out to be false.Speaking at a parliamentary budget committee meeting, the prime minister promised to take stern measures. He also harshly criticized the senior Navy officer who allegedly forced the soldier to make a fake confession so the incident would not cause trouble for the entire unit.Lee said he was told the unidentified individual was unarmed, and stressed that since an investigation is ongoing, it was best he refrain from making any more remarks.