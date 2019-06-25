Share Prices of Micron Surge Amid S. Korea-Japan Row

Photo : KBS News

Share prices of chipmakers are on the rise as Japan's export restrictions against South Korea have in part pushed up memory chip prices, and the biggest beneficiary happens to be the American firm Micron Technology.According to industry sources, Micron's share price jumped 33 percent from June 25th to 43 dollars and 48 cents as of Thursday.In comparison, during the same period, Samsung Electronics' share price rose one-point-three percent, while SK Hynix increased over 13 percent.The sharp uptick in Micron's shares is likely due to expectations that the American firm will benefit if its South Korean rivals are negatively affected by Japan's export restrictions.Other analysts say that Micron's earnings were better than expected and its plans to adjust the supply volume in the year's second half have also helped to raise share prices.