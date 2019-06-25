Police to Summon Incheon Mayor over Water Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

The police appear to be planning to summon for questioning the mayor of Incheon, who has been accused of dereliction of duty over his city's tainted tap water scandal.The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency made the decision to question mayor Park Nam-chun and the former chief of the city's Waterworks Headquarters on Friday as the contaminated water situation is drawing attention nationwide.However, the summons are expected to take place after investigators finish analyzing data obtained from the Waterworks Headquarters and a water purification facility during a recent raid.Employees at the headquarters are expected to be questioned first.Last month, residents in Incheon filed a criminal complaint against the mayor over the water crisis, urging a prosecution probe regarding dereliction of duty and other charges.