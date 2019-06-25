Police to Book Official on Duty for Cable Car Accident at Seoul Attraction

Photo : YONHAP News

The police investigating a cable car accident that took place at N Seoul Tower on Friday will book an employee who was in charge of the operations control at the time.The Namdaemun Police Station said the individual will be taken into custody on charges of professional negligence resulting in injury.In earlier police questioning, the employee is known to have said that he was late in putting the brakes on the cable car because he hadn't been paying attention.At around 7:15 p.m. Friday, the cable car carrying 20 passengers failed to slow down while entering the platform and crashed into the safety fence.Seven passengers including two foreign tourists suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.Cable car rides at the N Seoul Tower have since been suspended for mechanical inspections.