Unidentified Person at Naval Base Found to be One of its Own

Photo : YONHAP News

A suspicious individual reported inside the Navy's Second Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province on July fourth has been identified as a soldier.A Defense Ministry team looking into the case made the confirmation Saturday.The individual was on guard with a fellow serviceman at the time when he took off from his guard post briefly to go to a vending machine nearby. He left his rifle behind but wore his helmet and vest.On his way back, he was spotted by another soldier on guard at the ammunition depot who asked him for a countersign to which he failed to respond and ran away.The Defense Ministry said related figures will be further investigated and dealt with appropriately.A senior officer who forced one of his subordinates to make a false confession that he was the individual in question will also be looked into.There have also been allegations the incident was belatedly reported to the higher ranks including the defense ministry.