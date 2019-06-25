Seoul Mayor Meets with Colombian President

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has met with the president of Colombia and discussed stronger cooperation and exchanges.The mayor is on a tour of Latin America and on Friday, held talks with Colombian President Iván Duque in the country's second largest city of Medellin.The two sides agreed to cooperate in areas including smart cities, urban generation and transportation management.Park also earlier met with the city's mayor Federico Gutiérrez and signed a memorandum of understanding on friendship ties between Seoul and Medellin.Medellin was named by the Wall Street Journal as the most innovative city in 2013.Seoul and Medellin are also both recipients of the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize, dubbed the Nobel prize in municipal administration.In Colombia, Park also met with other foreign officials including Singapore's minister of National Development and the mayor of Oman's capital Muscat.