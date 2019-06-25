International Foreign Ministry Official Discusses Korea-Japan Row with US

The United States says it sympathizes with South Korea on the deepening discord with Japan but is not in a position to readily convey a stance on possible mediation.



This is according to a senior official of Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Yun Kang-hyeon, who held talks in Washington with Matthew Pottinger, senior director for Asian affairs of the White House National Security Council(NSC) as well as the NSC's Korea director Allison Hooker.



Speaking to reporters on Friday after the meetings, Yun said that Washington gave the assessment that South Korea was responding with restraint in a way not to escalate the situation with Japan.



He said the two sides agreed that the recent circumstances are not helpful to any party at a time when close cooperation is necessary between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington, and the situation must not worsen.



Regarding Japan's claim of loopholes in South Korea's export control, Yun said he conveyed Seoul's willingness to accept an independent investigation by the international community.



He also explained that dialogue through diplomatic channels with Japan is the reasonable solution.



Yun said the clear message from the U.S. is that the Korea-Japan row must not develop in a way that can harm the trilateral alliance.