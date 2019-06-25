Gasoline Price Down for 6th Consecutive Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices in South Korea fell across the country for the sixth-straight week.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average nationwide price of regular gasoline fell four-point-six won per liter to one-thousand-491-point-one won in the second week of July.The average price of diesel fell five-point-two won per liter to one-thousand-353-point-two won.Meanwhile, the price of the benchmark Dubai crude, which South Korea mainly imports, rose one dollar fifty cents to 64 dollars per barrel this week .