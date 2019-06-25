Cloudy Skies, Brief Showers Forecast for Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies are forecast nationwide for Sunday while central inland areas will see bouts of rain in the afternoon.Five to 30 millimeters of rain is expected in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, western Gangwon Province as well as Gyeongsang and the North Chungcheong Province regions.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the localized rain showers will last for a short period and won't be a major obstacle to citizens enjoying the outdoors on the weekend.Sunday morning lows will range from 19 to 22 degrees Celsius with afternoon highs reaching 24 to 31 degrees.As for air quality, the fine dust level will be normal across the nation.