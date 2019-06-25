Korean Cultural Center in New York Features Korean Ink Art Exhibition

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Cultural Center in New York announced Friday it is holding a special exhibition on Korean ink art titled "One Breath - Infinite Vision."It is taking place at Gallery Korea, located within the cultural center in Manhattan, through August 16th.The exhibition, organized by New York-based curator Kim Yu-yeon, includes 17 works by eleven Korean artists who are big names in the ink painting genre.The center said while some of the works in the exhibition reflect the classical rendering of calligraphic and landscape art, others translate these traditions through abstract painting, sculpture, video installation and other media.The center's Executive Director Jo Yun-jeung said the event offers a rare opportunity to appreciate contemporary Korean ink art works at one place that are hard to come across in New York.