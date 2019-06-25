Disney's 'Aladdin' Reaches 10 Million Ticket Sales

Photo : KBS News

American musical fantasy film "Aladdin" by Walt Disney has drawn more than ten million viewers on Sunday.According to box-office figures from the Korean Film Council, the cumulative number of audience members watching the film was tallied at ten million and 20-thousand-967 as of 10 a.m. Sunday.The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, reached the ten million viewer mark at the local box office on the 53rd day of its release on May 23rd, becoming the seventh foreign movie and 25th film to reach the mark.Alladin, a live version of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same name, is about a thief who encounters a wish-granting Genie and falls in love with Princess Jasmine.