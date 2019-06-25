S. Korean Manufacturers' Biz Sentiment for Q3 Worsens

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean manufacturers’ business sentiment for the third quarter worsened.According to the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade on Sunday, its survey of over one thousand local manufacturers showed their business survey index came to 90 for the July-September period, down eight points from the previous quarter. The manufacturers' outlook for sales also slipped by six points to 96.The two figures posted below the benchmark 100 and declined from the previous quarter. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for most industries, except electronics, chemicals and precision machinery, posted below the benchmark 100.