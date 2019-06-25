Yomiuri: Japan's Foreign Minister Seeks Talks with N. Korea's Top Diplomat at ARF in Thailand

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono is reportedly seeking talks with his North Korean counterpart at a regional forum in Thailand next month.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Sunday that Kono is seeking to hold a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum set for August first to third in Bangkok.The Japanese top diplomat reportedly plans to arrive in Thailand on July 31 to attend the foreign ministers' meeting and other sessions of the regional forum.The report said that if the meeting with the North Korean foreign minister is realized, Kono will convey Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wishes to hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un without conditions.