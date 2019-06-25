Samsung Vice Chairperson Orders Contingency Plans for Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairperson Lee Jae-yong convened a meeting with top executives on Saturday to discuss response measures to Japan's export curbs of key materials.A Samsung official said on Sunday that Lee held the meeting to discuss his recent six-day trip to Japan and strategies related to Japanese export controls on three high-tech materials needed for making chips and displays.Sharing the results of his trip, Lee reportedly told participants at the meeting that enough fluorinated polyimides, photoresists and hydrogen fluoride had been secured for his company to avoid disruptions in production.The official added, however, that such measures do not represent an ultimate solution to the export control problem.While Samsung did not reveal how it procured the three high-tech materials, industry insiders speculate they may be sourced from Japanese factories overseas or that Samsung might have found other suppliers.During the meeting, Lee also directed senior executives to come up with contingency plans to avoid potential production disruptions and prepare for scenarios in which Japan expands the scope of its curbs to other areas.