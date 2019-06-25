Moon Apologizes for Failing to Keep Campaign Pledge on Minimum Wage

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has offered a public apology for not being able to keep a campaign pledge to raise the minimum wage to ten-thousand won per hour by 2020.In a Sunday press briefing, presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Sang-jo quoted Moon as saying that he is sorry that a promise to the people was unable to be kept and that such a development is extremely regrettable.Moon also directed Kim and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki to craft measures to compensate for the modest wage hike.Kim stressed, however, that the government is not abandoning its income-led growth initiative and that related efforts will continue to achieve a virtuous cycle between income, innovative growth and a fair economy.Last week, a multilateral Minimum Wage Commission voted to raise the wage floor by two-point-nine percent to eight-thousand-590 won for next year, making it a virtual impossibility that a ten-thousand won threshold will be reached by the administration's target year.