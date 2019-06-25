Main Opposition Party to Submit Dismissal Motion for Defense Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) plans to submit a motion on Monday seeking the dismissal of Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo following what it says are a series of security lapses in the military.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won announced the plan on Sunday in a news conference, urging President Moon Jae-in to reveal his thoughts on the matter.The floor leader also criticized the ruling Democratic Party(DP) for opposing a two-day parliamentary plenary session proposed for Thursday and Friday, claiming that the ruling party fears a dismissal motion may be put to a vote.The DP says it opposes a two-day session in favor of a one-day plenary session on Friday to address long-pending legislation, such as the government’s supplementary budget bill.The LKP floor leader said that if the ruling party does not agree to a two-day session, it would be difficult for her party to cooperate with the passage of the extra budget bill.