S. Korea's Kim Sei-young Wins LPGA Marathon Classic; Second Title of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kim Sei-young has won the Marathon Classic tournament, securing her second LPGA title this year and ninth overall.Kim finished at 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio on Sunday, beating second-place finisher Lexi Thompson by two strokes.With nine LPGA victories, Kim is now tied with Choi Na-yeon for the fourth most wins by a South Korean player in history, behind only Pak Se-ri, Park In-bee and Shin Ji-yai at 25, 19 and eleven, respectively.So far this year, six South Koreans have combined to win nine out of 19 LPGA tournaments.South Korean rookie Lee Jeong-eun, who captured her first LPGA title in June, finished fourth on Sunday and was the only other South Korean golfer to finish in the top ten at the tournament.