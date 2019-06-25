Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Sports

S. Korea's Kim Sei-young Wins LPGA Marathon Classic; Second Title of Year

Write: 2019-07-15 09:45:12Update: 2019-07-15 10:19:10

S. Korea's Kim Sei-young Wins LPGA Marathon Classic; Second Title of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kim Sei-young has won the Marathon Classic tournament, securing her second LPGA title this year and ninth overall.

Kim finished at 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio on Sunday, beating second-place finisher Lexi Thompson by two strokes.

With nine LPGA victories, Kim is now tied with Choi Na-yeon for the fourth most wins by a South Korean player in history, behind only Pak Se-ri, Park In-bee and Shin Ji-yai at 25, 19 and eleven, respectively.

So far this year, six South Koreans have combined to win nine out of 19 LPGA tournaments.

South Korean rookie Lee Jeong-eun, who captured her first LPGA title in June, finished fourth on Sunday and was the only other South Korean golfer to finish in the top ten at the tournament.
List

Editor's Pick