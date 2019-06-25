N. Korea Promotes Mt. Geumgang in Likely Effort to Attract Foreign Currency

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean propaganda outlet has recently promoted the North's Mount Geumgang resort amid economic difficulties from international sanctions against the regime.DPRK Today posted on its website Monday that tours to Mount Geumgang will begin in mid-July and continue through the end of November.The propaganda site plugged a four-day tour package to scenic places at the mountain featuring hiking, fishing and hot springs.The post may be an effort by North Korea to attract foreign tourists and hard currency amid strong international sanctions against the regime.North Korea publicized a similar tour program in April of last year through a local travel agency.