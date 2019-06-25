Prime Ministers of S. Korea, Bangladesh Discuss Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Sunday met with his Bangladeshi counterpart to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two nations in trade, investment and other areas.Speaking with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the capital city of Dhaka, Lee asked for the country's cooperation and support for South Korean businesses seeking to advance into the local market.Lee expressed hope that the two nations will expand economic cooperation beyond textiles and apparel into infrastructure, energy and information and communications technology.He said South Korean companies are greatly interested in special economic zones that Bangladesh is seeking to establish across the nation, adding that carving out an exclusive zone for South Korean businesses will contribute to promoting investment.Hasina said she looked forward to South Korean investment into Bangladesh and that South Korea is an important partner for which her government would work to foster a favorable investment and business environment.Prime Minister Lee embarked on a four-nation trip last Saturday to promote diplomatic and economic engagement. In addition to Bangladesh, Lee will visit Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar.