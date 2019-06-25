S. Korea-Israel Summit Held in Seoul Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in held a summit with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday and exchanged views on ways to strengthen their countries’ relations and on pending issues facing the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East. They agreed on the need for an early conclusion in the bilateral free trade agreement.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: President Moon Jae-in and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin sat down for talks at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday, where the two exchanged views on various bilateral and geopolitical issues.Moon shared his assessment of last month’s surprise inter-Korean border meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at which he was also present. He sought continued Israeli cooperation and support for denuclearization and peace efforts on the peninsula.Rivlin highly assessed the Moon administration’s efforts to establish peace and reaffirmed the Israeli government’s support for such endeavors.The two leaders expressed mutual desire to quickly conclude their free trade agreement, hoping to build on the record two-point-seven billion dollars achieved in bilateral trade last year.Moon said the two economies have a complementary structure and share the common goal of nurturing future industries, which have the potential to further advance bilateral ties.They agreed to boost cooperation in high-tech industries connected to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.Following the summit, related government agencies signed two bilateral memoranda of understanding, one on expanding cooperation in higher education and another on strengthening cooperation in the hydrogen economy.South Korea and Israel have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1962, and Seoul opened an embassy in Tel Aviv in 1993. Rivlin is the first president of Israel to visit the peninsula since Shimon Peres in 2010.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.