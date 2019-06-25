Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.20%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell four-point-18 points, or point-20 percent, on Monday. It closed at two-thousand-82-point-48.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing six-point-38 points, or point-94 percent, to close at 674-point-79.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-179-point-three won.