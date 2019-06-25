S. Korea to Formally Refute Japan's Move to Exclude Seoul from 'Whitelist'

Photo : KBS News

South Korea plans to officially refute Japan's move to exclude it from a "whitelist" of countries on national security grounds, which would require South Korean firms to seek export licenses for a wider range of technologies.In a report submitted to the National Assembly on Monday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Seoul and the corporate sector will join efforts to actively counter Tokyo's process to review related legislative revisions.South Korea is currently on Japan's 27-nation whitelist that includes the United States, Germany, Poland and Italy.Japan's Cabinet is expected to approve the revised legislation on July 24 and it will likely go into effect 21 days later.The issue was brought up during working-level talks between Seoul and Tokyo officials last week, but Japan had refused to rethink the "whitelist" exclusion.Seoul's trade ministry has proposed another two-way meeting before the July 24 announcement.