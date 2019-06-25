President Moon Urges Japan to Stop Unilateral Export Pressure Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged Japan to stop its unilateral export pressure campaign against South Korea and to embrace diplomatic resolution efforts.Moon made the remarks in a meeting with top aides on Monday, adding that the export controls are eroding bilateral trust between the two neighbors and forcing South Korean businesses to seek alternative import channels.The president said Tokyo's export restrictions are different in terms of method and objective from conventional trade protectionist measures ostensibly aimed at protecting domestic industries.He said Japan's export curbs of high-tech materials are designed to target South Korea’s competitive high-tech economic sector.The president emphasized that Korea has overcome economic adversity in the past and would do so again with united public support. He also asked for bipartisan cooperation from lawmakers to help resolve the issue.