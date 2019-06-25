Parties Fail to Agree on Plenary Session Schedule

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leaders of the ruling and two opposition parties failed to reach a consensus on the remaining schedule for the June extraordinary session, including a plenary session to handle the government's extra budget bill.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) proposed holding a plenary session on Friday, which is the last day of the current session, to vote on the budget and other pending bills.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor Bareunmirae Party(BP) demanded a two-day session beginning Thursday. They are seeking to vote on a motion to dismiss Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo over what they say are lapses in military security.DP floor leader Lee In-young accused the opposition bloc of using security issues for political gain, adding his party can not agree to a parliamentary schedule aimed at triggering political strife.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said she doubted whether the parties could move forward in negotiations, even suggesting the current session may end without a plenary session.BP floor leader Oh Shin-hwan criticized the DP for neglecting an earlier deal for a two-day session, a move he says was made to avoid the motion to dismiss Jeong.